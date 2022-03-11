Mayor seeks showtime for corporators at multiplex

A letter seeking 100 tickets per each show for every new release goes viral

The letter was written on the Mayor’s official letterhead on March 9, ahead of the release of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam . | Photo Credit: Representative pic

Taking 'VIP culture' to another level, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi has sought the management of a multiplex in the city to provide 100 tickets per show whenever a new film releases for the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) representatives and corporators for payment in cash.

In a letter, which has become viral on the internet, Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said, “The party representatives and ward corporators are requesting for arranging of cinema tickets for new releases. Therefore, it is requested to provide 100 tickets for each show to the Hon’ble Mayor’s Chamber, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in your cinema theatre without fail. The necessary ticket charges will be paid in cash. From the next new releases, this procedure is to be followed.”

The letter is typed on the official letterhead of the VMC mayor and is signed by Ms. Bhagyalakshmi. The Mayor’s staff have confirmed that the letter has been sent from the Mayor’s Peshi. The letter was written on March 9 ahead of the release of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam.

The VIP culture in Vijayawada is not new, and has surfaced whenever there is a release of films starring big actors. Even online ticket booking portals begin accepting bookings just a day before the release of the film in the city, after a majority of the tickets are 'reserved' offline.

Meanwhile, multiplexes also provide bulk or group bookings for their patrons on request but the order for providing 100 tickets per every show for every new movie has raised many eyebrows.