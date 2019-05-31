Andhra Pradesh

Mayor inspects sanitation in Anantapur

Getting down to action: Mayor Madamanchi Swaroopa inspecting the sanitary conditions in Anantapur on Friday.

Getting down to action: Mayor Madamanchi Swaroopa inspecting the sanitary conditions in Anantapur on Friday.

She directs officials to take up desilting of drains to prevent overflowing

With two days of heavy rain in the city that resulted in inundation of several colonies and main roads, the sanitation in Anantapur has gone haywire with stink emanating from various places.

The pileup of debris on service roads of National Highway No.44 and stagnant water in the vacant lands has posed a major challenge to the municipal authorities.

Garbage clearance

Mayor Madamanchi Swaroopa on Friday personally visited several areas and ensured that officials took action in lifting garbage and debris properly.

“Many of the stormwater drains are full of solid waste and clearing them has become a big task with monsoon rains round the corner,” said Ms. Swaroopa.

She asked officials to speed up the activity.

Officials told to be prepared

Ms. Swaroopa said due to blocked stormwater drains and non-flowing sewer lines, several main roads and colonies in the city were getting inundated.

Based on weather predictions, the staff should keep them free of garbage, she said.

The action began immediately and at some of the places garbage was cleared by the staff.

