Mayor inspects fence erected around Jinnah Tower

25 January 2022 00:13 IST

The structure is an enduring symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, he says

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu on Monday visited the Jinnah Tower and inspected the metal fence erected aroundit recently in the wake ofdemands by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the structure be either renamed or demolished.

“The Jinnah Toweris an enduring symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, and no forces can disrupt the secular traditions of Guntur town,” Mr. Manohar Naidu said. He added that the GMC had rejected a resolution back in 1966 that the tower be renamed as ‘Hamid Minar’.

``The GMC had rejected a similar demand made in 1966 and all the members cutting across party lines said that there was no need to rename the tower. The BJP seems to have no otherstrategy except to cling on to communal issues. The communal forces have never had a footing in the State,” Mr. Manohar Naidu said.

Guntur West MLA M. Giridhar Rao said Guntur is the only place in the country which has a tower built in the memory of Muhammad Ali Jinnah on a road named after Mahatma Gandhi. The Jinnah Tower is still a major landmark in Old Guntur surrounded by commercial shops..