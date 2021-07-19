Mayor inaugurates handloom exhibition in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi going around the handloom exhibition at Lions Community Hall in Vizianagaram on Monday.

VIZIANAGARAM

19 July 2021 23:51 IST

Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi on Monday said that artisans across the country were in need of financial support as they were reeling from a lack of demand for their products despite superiority in quality.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi formally inaugurated the Sri Kalabharati Cheneta Hastakala and Vastra Pradarshana, a handloom exhibition at Lions Club Hall in the city. She interacted with artisans from the State as well as from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Kashmir and other places, and lauded them for selling quality products at affordable rates.

She said that the people from all walks of life should buy saris and dress material from the artisans to instill confidence in them and help them lead a decent life. Sri Kalabharati president R. Prasada Rao said that the silk saris of Kashmir, Bengal Pochampalli and other products would be sold up to August 8 at the Lion’s Club building located near Vizianagaram fort.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the exhibition was organised to help the artisans get a decent livelihood. Toys of Kondapalli, Nirmal, Etikoppaka, Bengal jute bags, bed sheets, jewellery and others were being sold at the exhibition, he said, thanking Lions Club president Bavireddy Shivaprasad Reddy for extending cooperation to the artisans who came from different parts of the country to sell their wares at the exhibition.