‘Maya Bazaar’ enthrals audience

Vignan students win praise for their alluring stage performance

Students of Vignan University enacting ‘Maya Bazaar’ at a programme organised on the university campus on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

‘Maya Bazaar’, the iconic mythological film released in 1957, was a trend setter in many ways. Based on the folktale of ‘Sasirekha Parinayam’, which in turn was based on the epic Mahabharat, ‘Maya Bazaar’, featuring N.T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Savithri, went on to become a top grosser. Sixty-five years later, the film continues to be popular.

On Wednesday, the students of Vignan University enacted the play on the campus as part of the annual day celebrations. Donning costumes, the students recited the long dialogues with effortless ease drawing praise from the audience.

Chairman of Vignan Educational Institutions Lavu Rathaiah appreciated the students for their alluring stage performance. He said youth must show much interest in extra-curricular activities such, which build interactive skills, team spirit and coordination.

Taking a break from their studies, the students implicitly exhibited their art skills in the forms of solo dance, stand-up comedy, retro-dance etc.

The students impressed the audience with dance performances showing that meditation and yoga were the only way to stay healthy.