Maxivision’s SMILE 500 procedure launched in Vijayawada

Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals has announced the launch of the SMILE 500 technology in Vijayawada, which offers benefits for individuals seeking vision correction.

The technology was inaugurated by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), in the presence of MLAs Gadde Ramamohan and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao.

The SMILE 500 procedure is a minimally invasive laser procedure that corrects refractive errors like myopia (near-sightedness), offering faster recovery with minimal discomfort, experts at the hospital said. Unlike LASIK, the traditional surgery, SMILE uses a smaller incision, reducing the risk of dry eyes and other complications, they said, adding that the patients experience clearer vision within days, with the added benefit of preserving corneal strength.

Kasu Prasad Reddy, Founder and Chief Mentor of Maxivision Eye Hospitals, said: “The introduction of SMILE 500 represents a significant leap forward in refractive surgery, offering unmatched precision, faster recovery, and greater patient comfort.”