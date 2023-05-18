ADVERTISEMENT

Maximum temperatures hover around 44° C in A.P. giving sleepless nights to people

May 18, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Heatwave forecast continues for many places in the State for the next three days, rain respite likely for a few areas

The Hindu Bureau

Workers and daily-wagers have a tough time toiling under the scorching sun in Vijayawada on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: RAO G.N.

Sweltering weather continued to give sleepless nights in Andhra Pradesh as the maximum temperatures in both coastal and Rayalaseema regions were recorded at around 44 degrees Celsius. For the fourth consecutive day, the highest maximum temperature in the State was above 44 degrees Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jangameshwara Puram of Palnadu district while Nandyal recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department.

They were followed by Kadapa (43.2 degrees Celsius), Kurnool (43), Utkuru (42.8), Tirupati (41.7), Anantapur (41.6), Garikapadu (41.3), Darsi (41.2), Nandigama (41.1), Banavasi (40) and Amaravati (40).

Even in the places that recorded less than 40 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, there was no respite from the sweltering conditions in the day and also during the night.

Two mandals in the State experienced severe heatwave conditions while 27 mandals in Kadapa (17), Nandyal (8), Anantapur (1) and Srikakulam (1) districts experienced heatwave conditions.

On Friday (May 19), 29 mandals in eight districts are likely to witness heatwave conditions as per the AP State Disaster Management Authority.

Light to heavy rainfall occurred in a few mandals in Nellore, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Tirupati, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Chittoor, and Prakasam districts on Thursday, according to the AP State Development Planning Society.

Meanwhile, according to IMD’s forecast, light to moderate rain in isolated areas is likely in most of the coastal districts on May 19. Similarly, light to moderate rain in isolated areas is likely in most of the coastal and Rayalaseema districts on May 20 and May 21.

Crossword+

