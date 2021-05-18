Matsyakara Bharosa to benefit 16,630 fishermen in Srikakulam

The YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme was launched in the district on Tuesday and it would benefit 16,630 fishermen as their families would get a financial assistance of ₹10, 000 each.

As part of the scheme, the government has been extending the financial assistance to the fishermen for the annual ban on fishing by mechanised boats from April 15 to June 14. The annual fishing ban and the restriction imposed second wave of coronavirus pandemic have deteriorated the financial resources of fishermen.

“The scheme is a blessing for the fishermen living in 11 coastal mandals. The previous TDP government used to give only ₹4, 000, but it was enhanced to ₹10, 000 by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar.

District Fishermen Association leader Chintapalli Suryanarayana hailed the government’s initiative at a time when fishermen were enduring financial crisis. “

With the non-linkage of Aadhaar cards with the bank accounts, some fishermen could not get the benefits. The officials should ensure that every eligible beneficiary gets the benefits without delay,” he added.