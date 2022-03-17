Matru Vandana scheme a boon for pregnant women: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party Vizianagaram North Zone president Imandi Sudheer on Thursday said that Matru Vandana scheme was a big boon for pregnant women under which ₹5,000 each is sanctioned for nutritious food.

He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programme had been helping thousands of pregnant women of poor families in the district. As part of creating awareness among the people about Union government’s schemes, Mr. Sudheer who visited various Anganwadi centres in Vizianagaram said that mother and child care was given utmost priority by the Union government. “The Union government is sanctioning around 70% funds for mother and child welfare programmes being implemented with the State government, which is not known to many beneficiaries. That is why, we are visiting hospitals, Anganwadi centres and other places to explain to the people about the Matru Vandana scheme, vaccination drive and other programmes,” said Mr. Sudheer.

The party leaders Majji Ramesh, Kurma Rao and Somu Mahesh were among those present during the awareness programme.