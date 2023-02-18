Mathru Bhasha Seva Siromani awards to be presented on February 21

February 18, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission (APOLC) will present Mathru Bhasha Seva Siromani awards on February 21, marking the International Mother Language Day, according to its chairman P. Vijay Babu.

He told media persons on Saturday that the awards would be presented by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana to individuals from various States who made valuable contributions to their respective languages. This is the first time that language pundits from across the country have been brought on to the same platform by APOLC.

Books written by the awardees would also be released on the occasion. Quiz and essay-writing competitions would be organised for Intermediate and degree students. For more details about these competitions, dial mobile number 8125344441.