Materials, vehicles used for illegal mining seized

Divisional Forest Officer C. Selvam inspecting the mining being done at Chimalapadu Forest Block in Raavikamatam mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 June 2020 23:06 IST

Forest Department officials visit Chimalapadu block

Officials of the Forest Department seized materials and vehicles used for illegal mining in the Chimalapadu Forest Block under Kalyanapulova Reservoir limits in Raavikamatam mandal in the district on Sunday, according to P.S. Ajay Kumar, national secretary, All India Rural Agricultural Labour Association (AIARLA).

Divisional Forest Officer of Visakhapatnam C. Selvam inspected the site on Sunday. The Somalammakonda, abutting Chimalapadu panchayat, was declared a reserve forest way back in 1982. But, granite mining had been going there illegally for the past three years, Mr. Ajay Kumar said.

There was some vacant land between Chimalapadu revenue limits and the Somalammakonda forest. Unscrupulous persons obtained mining licence taking advantage of the vacant land (gap area) with the connivance of some forest officials in the past, according to Mr. Ajay Kumar.

The association has been demanding a probe into the issue for a long time. It had also brought to the notice of the officials that the debris from the mining activity was causing damage to the reservoir and the environment.

He said that the association had lodged complaints with the Union Forest Secretary, Forest Department and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) seeking action against the former DFO, Ranger and the Forest Officer, who had given a report in favour of the mining company.

Mr. Ajay Kumar alleged that the accused DFO, instead of being punished, was being posted as the Forest Conservator by the government. He wondered as to how the Conservator could conduct a probe into the report, which was given by himself in the past.

Chodavaram Forest Ranger Ram Naresh and Medivada Section Officer Prasad participated in the inspection on Sunday.