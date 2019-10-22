Andhra Pradesh

Masula-Hyderabad bus launched

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has launched air-conditioned sleeper bus services between Machilipatnam and Hyderabad (BHEL) on Sunday night.

RTC Vijayawada Regional Manager G. Nagendra Prasad and former Machilipatnam Municipal Chairman Sk. Silar Dada flagged off the bus service.

The bus will depart at 9.40 p.m., every day at the Machilipatnam bus stand and arrive at BHEL next day at 6 a.m. In return, the service will be available at BHEL at 9.45 p.m., and arrive at Machilipatnam at 6.30 a.m.

