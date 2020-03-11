Masula harbour expansion in limbo

MACHILIPATNAM

11 March 2020 23:37 IST

Absence of fishing activity has affected fisherfolk’s livelihood in the region

A delay in execution of the ₹252 crore Sagar Mala project has paralysed marine fishing on the Masula coast, affecting the livelihood of fisherfolk as well as economic activity.

The expansion of the Gilakaladindi harbour in Machilipatnam is in a limbo. The Fisheries Department has proposed expansion of the harbour with a fish handling capacity of 23,500 tonnes per annum, facilitating the operation of 550 vessels.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the project did not move forward despite getting clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in May 2019.

The MoEF&CC, however, had stipulated that ecologically sensitive areas such as mangroves should not be damaged in the construction or operation of the project.

The proposed harbour is surrounded by mangroves and is classified as ‘adavi’ (forest), which means the State government should obtain permission from the State or National Board for Wildlife to proceed with construction activity. However, the mangrove cover falls in the Bandar Reserve Forest (BRF) with a thriving population of endangered Fishing Cats.

"The harbour expansion project requires permissions under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The consent for establishment will only be given after the project meets the guidelines of the Act, given the ecological importance of the proposed site," sources fighting for BRF protection told The Hindu.

The Department of Fisheries is yet to come out with feasibility reports and engineering estimations, which are being prepared by WAPCOS, a public consultancy firm.

"The engineering estimation report is still being prepared by WAPCOS. We have started the exercise to obtain Coastal Regulatory Zone clearance. Tenders for the Sagar Mala project will be invited after completing all the above tasks," Department of Fisheries Joint Director (Krishna district) Sheik Lal Mohammed told The Hindu.

The harbour expansion project includes dredging of an area spread over 10.48 lakh m3 at the entry point from the harbour to the sea. Nearly 120 boats that operate from the Gilakaladindi harbour have abandoned the harbour, owing to blocking of the sea route due to deposition of sand over the years. All the boats continue to depend on the neighboring harbours at Kakinada or Nizampatnam for fish landing.