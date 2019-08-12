Masula-Amalapuram bus service launched

Transport Minister Perni Nani on Monday launched Machilipatnam-Amalapuram ultra-deluxe bus service at Machilipatnam bus stand in Krishna district. The bus starts at 5 a.m. and reaches the destination within four hours, connecting major towns of Kalidindi, Palakollu, and Amalapuram. From Amalapuram, the bus starts at 1 p.m. every day.
Addressing the newsmen, Mr. Nani has said that the RTC authorities were studying some other routes to launch new services from Machilipatnam. The study on the possible occupancy rate and demand for Machilipatnam-Chennai and Bengaluru is also being done. APSRRTC Vijayawada Zone Executive Director G. Venkateswara Rao and Deputy Chief Traffic Manager A. John Sumukar were among those present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.