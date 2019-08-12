Andhra Pradesh

Masula-Amalapuram bus service launched

Transport Minister Perni Nani on Monday launched Machilipatnam-Amalapuram ultra-deluxe bus service at Machilipatnam bus stand in Krishna district. The bus starts at 5 a.m. and reaches the destination within four hours, connecting major towns of Kalidindi, Palakollu, and Amalapuram. From Amalapuram, the bus starts at 1 p.m. every day.

Addressing the newsmen, Mr. Nani has said that the RTC authorities were studying some other routes to launch new services from Machilipatnam. The study on the possible occupancy rate and demand for Machilipatnam-Chennai and Bengaluru is also being done. APSRRTC Vijayawada Zone Executive Director G. Venkateswara Rao and Deputy Chief Traffic Manager A. John Sumukar were among those present.

