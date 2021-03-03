Master plan to make Shilparamams in Srikakulam, Anantapur viable

‘Develop infrastructure in PPP mode to generate revenue’

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Rajat Bhargav on Wednesday asked the officials to prepare a master plan to make the Shilparamams in Srikakulam and Anantapur districts financially viable and self-sustaining.

Presiding over a meeting of the executive body of the Shilparamams’ Development Society in the capacity of its chairman, Mr. Bhargav directed the officials to initiate measures to establish stalls by the DWCRA associations on the campuses of these cultural units.

He said the officials should think of generating revenue by utilising the vacant lands at these units by planning construction of hotels, convention centres and sports arenas for children in the PPP mode.

The executive body approved allocation of stalls to the District Rural Development Agency, Lepakshi, APCO and DWCRA groups. It decided not to charge from the DWCRA associations, while the remaining organisations would pay rent.

Mr. Bhargav said the stalls would earn money for the organisers, besides increasing the footfalls.

The meeting approved development of the Shilparamam in Anantapur, besides constructing a new one in Srikakulam.

It also gave its nod for taking up projects in the PPP mode at the Shilparamams in Guntur, Kakinada, Kadapa and Anantapur.