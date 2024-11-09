Master plan soon to develop Srisailam and tourism in Nallamala, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the government will develop tourism in the Nallamala forest region even while preserving and protecting the wildlife in it.

Interacting with the media near the Patalaganga at Srisailam after offering prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on November 9, 2024, Mr. Naidu said a committee comprising three Cabinet Ministers would be constituted to prepare the master plan for developing Srisailam.

Pleasant experience

Mr. Naidu, along with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, travelled in the demo seaplane from Vijayawada to Srisailam, where he reviewed the development of tourism sector in the temple town and Nallamala forest area.

Mr. Naidu said he reached the famous Jyothirlinga shrine from Vijayawada in 40 minutes, and the flight was a pleasant experience as it passed through the dense forest area. It was more pleasant than the normal flight journey, as there was no turbulence and even the landing was smooth, Mr. Naidu said.

Tiger safari

Srisailam was being developed as a pilgrim shrine and there was a need to promote tourism, he said. “There is a need to develop a tiger safari at Tummalabailu, as the Nallamala forest is a habitat to tigers, leopards and other wild animals. This will attract a good number of tourists,” he said.

“Srisailam has several tourism attractions such as Akkamahadevi caves and museum, apart from famous places of worship such as Istakameswari temple, Chenchu Lakshmi temple and Sakshi Ganapati temple. In 2014-15, our government had spent ₹47 crore and turned Srisailam into a spiritual centre, and widened roads to facilitate smooth journey of the temple chariot, constructed a ring road and a ropeway. But, there has been no development in the last five years,”‘ Mr. Naidu said.

He said said the jungle and tiger safaris at Tummalabhailu and Rollamadugu would further enhance the tourism potential of Srisailam. He said a committee would be constituted with Ministers K. Pawan Kalyan (Forests and Environment), Anam Ramnarayana Reddy (Endowments) and Kandula Durgesh (Tourism) to chalk out the master plan.

“We will get the committee report at the earliest and go ahead with the development plan,”‘ he said, adding the government would also seek the support of the Union government in developing the temple town. Apart from this, the government would make efforts to make Sunnipenta a suitable place for stay on the lines of Tirupati.

Development of Gandikota

Mr. Naidu said the government would develop Gandikota in Kadapa district and provide adventure sports there to attract tourists. He said the seaplane operations would start from March, and the State would be made a tourist destination in the days to come.

Mr. Naidu said he had grand plans to turn Rayalaseema into ‘Ratanala Seema’, and for that maintaining law and order was crucial.

“Some evil forces are using the social media for their political gain. We will not tolerate if anybody resorts to character assassination of women and children. We will act tough even if there are derogatory and objectionable posts against the family members of the YSRCP leaders,” he warned.

