Master plan for Kanaka Durga temple in 2 months, says Minister

May 24, 2022 22:55 IST

Facilities for weddings, cultural programmes to be created

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swarmyvarla Devasthanam here on Tuesday and discussed the master plan proposals with the officials.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said that the master plan for the Devasthanam would be implemented in a phased manner. The preparation of the master plan would be completed in two months and construction would be taken up thereafter. The master plan would be prepared in such a way that VIPs and common devotees would enter the temple from Maha Dwaram. The ghat road would be used only for official work. The temple security would be beefed up.

Parking facilities for the devotees visiting the temple would be created. The queue complex would be constructed in such a way that there would not be any requirement for forming queue lines on the road. The prasadam potu and annadanam complex would be constructed as per Vastu.

Special arrangements would be made for the devotees who want to perform their weddings on the temple premises. Also, arrangements would be made for kumkumarchana and other rituals. A venue would be constructed for organising cultural and religious programmes in the temple.

There was no dearth of funds and proposals would be sent to the Central government under the ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive’ (Prasadam) scheme.

Principal Secretary (Revenue-Endowments) Anil Kumar Singhal, Kanaka Durga temple EO D. Bhramaramba and others were present.