Master plan for development of Mangalagiri town on the cards, says Lokesh 

Steps will be taken to prevent illegal constructions that were partly responsible for flooding in some areas of the town, says IT and HRD Minister

Published - September 01, 2024 07:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Information Technology (IT) and Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh visited the flood-affected areas in Mangalagiri town on Sunday and enquired about the relief measures taken by the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC).

Addressing media persons, Mr. Lokesh said that he was discussing a master plan for the development of the town, with due priority to sanitation and drainage. Also, steps will be taken to prevent illegal constructions that were partly responsible for flooding in some areas. 

He said that there were 20 major tanks in the constituency, including Ratnalacheruvu in Mangalagiri town, and steps were taken to remove encroachments. Mr. Lokesh added that underground drains were in plan and other steps would be taken to clean up the localities.

The Minister informed that MTMC was speaking to contractors to plug the leakages in TIDCO houses in the town. He observed that the rains that lashed the State in the last few days were unprecedented and the government did its best and is still grappling with the situation.

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

