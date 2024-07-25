Massive protest planned on July 30 for removal of toll gate between Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam

Vizianagaram Zilla Poura Vedika president Bhisetti Babji on July 25 said a massive protest would be organised on July 30 at Jonnada toll gate located between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam cities as it was established in the old road.

Speaking to media in Vizianagaram, he said that more than hundreds of people of various sections of the society would participate in the agitation since toll gate collection had put additional burden on the people.

He said Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) had also started collection of extra amount from the passengers traveling in the route. He urged mainstream parties to take up the issue immediately and ensure the removal of the tollgate to benefit the society.

