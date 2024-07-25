GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Massive protest planned on July 30 for removal of toll gate between Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam

“APSRTC started collection of extra amount from the passengers traveling in the route,” Vizianagaram Zilla Poura Vedika president Bhisetti Babji said

Published - July 25, 2024 04:03 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
A view of Jonnada toll gate, on Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam route.

A view of Jonnada toll gate, on Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam route. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vizianagaram Zilla Poura Vedika president Bhisetti Babji on July 25 said a massive protest would be organised on July 30 at Jonnada toll gate located between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam cities as it was established in the old road.

Speaking to media in Vizianagaram, he said that more than hundreds of people of various sections of the society would participate in the agitation since toll gate collection had put additional burden on the people.

He said Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) had also started collection of extra amount from the passengers traveling in the route. He urged mainstream parties to take up the issue immediately and ensure the removal of the tollgate to benefit the society.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.