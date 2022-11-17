Massive human chain marks Sri Bagh pact anniversary in Kurnool

November 17, 2022 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - KURNOOL

Hundreds of people formed a massive human chain in Kurnool on Wednesday commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Sri Bagh Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Several activists, supported by Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee (JAC), along with student organisations held hands to form a human chain. They sought immediate setting up of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Kurnool and implementation of the pact.

Kurnool MP S. Sanjeev Kumar, Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah, Kurnool MLA M.A. Hafeez Khan, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Kurnool former MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy, JAC convener B. Sreeramulu and others participated.

Trending

At Rajvihar Circle, Mr. Ramaiah demanded the establishment of A.P. High Court to fulfill the promise of Judicial Capital in Kurnool by shifting High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool. He said that Kurnool people had sacrificed more than 1 lakh acres of fertile land for the sake of Srisailam project.

“Our sacrifices are greater than the bogus claims of the Amravati capital villagers,” he said. About Sri Bagh Pact, the Mayor said that the agreement was made between the political leaders of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions during the separate Andhra movement in 1937.