Massive exercise launched to reach out to eligible people left uncovered under welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh

June 23, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched the month-long ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme on June 23 (Friday) from his camp office at Tadepalli here.

The programme is aimed at providing benefits under various welfare schemes to the eligible beneficiaries who missed them in the last six months. It is also aimed at resolving people’s grievances received through the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ initiative.

The ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ will cover 1.60 crore households spread over 15,004 village and ward secretariats in the State, bringing the administration at the doorstep of people. The is aimed at reaching out to about 5-crore population in a month.

“The programme will cover all the leftover eligible beneficiaries, and handhold them from the stage of enrollment to delivery of welfare benefits,” the Chief Minister said.

‘Eligibility is the criterion’

“The Janmabhoomi Committees during the TDP term had harassed people by seeking bribes for extending welfare benefits. In contrast, we have been extending 600 types of services at the village level through secretariats transparently for the last four years,” he said, adding that “eligibility alone serves as the criterion to be a beneficiary.”

“So far, people, irrespective of caste, creed and political loyalties, have received benefits worth ₹3.10 lakh crore through Navaratnalu, including ₹2.16 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT, ushering in real grama swaraj,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that nearly 99% of the eligible people wrere receiving welfare benefits. “We are enrolling the leftover people through bi-annual exercises in July and December. There may still be some people uncovered even after grievance redress through Jaganannaku Chebudam. All these grievances will be redressed under Jagananna Suraksha,” he said.

Suraksha camps

He observed that ‘suraksha camps’ would be conducted at the village and ward secretariat level in every mandal from July 1.

Volunteers, secretariat conveners, ‘gruhasaradhulu’, and public representatives would visit the families from June 24, and find out the details of eligible people left uncovered.

MPDOs, deputy tahasildars, Panchayat Raj EOs and tahasildars at the mandal level and Municipal Commissioners, Zonal Commissioners and their staff in the urban areas would participate in the camps, which would be supervised by the district Collectors and other senior officers, he said.

Eligible people would be given the required certificates and enrolled as beneficiaries in these camps, he said. The camps would also resolve people’s complaints on non-receipt of 11 types of certificates, including marriage, birth, death, caste, income and ration cards.