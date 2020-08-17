Massive evacuation drive launched in Rampa Agency

Flood officers step up vigil along Godavari bund

Nearly 1,800 people from 47 habitations in the 11 mandals in the Chintoor Agency and Devipatnam mandal in the Rampa Agency had been shifted to relief camps by Sunday night after flood water entered their habitations.

The Godavari river continued to witness a huge inflow of flood water from its tributaries upstream Sir Aurthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

A majority of those evacuated are tribals from the Chintoor Agency. According to the flood monitoring report issued by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, a total of 19 habitations were completely inundated in the East Godavari Agency.

Motor boats deployed

“By Sunday evening, at least 97 houses had been marooned. Sixty motor boats have been deployed to evacuate the stranded people,”said Mr. Muralidhar. In Yetapaka revenue division, 27 boats are in operation and 24 in the Rampa Agency.

All flood officers, drawn from various departments, including police, irrigation and revenue, have been maintaining a vigil along the banks of the Godavari to report any breach. “At 8.30 p.m., the discharge of flood water at Sir Aurthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) at Dowleswaram was 15.52 lakh cusecs. The third flood warning is issued at the discharge of 17.75 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram,” according to the office of the Godavari Flood Conservator in Dowleswaram.

SACB Executive Engineer R. Mohana Rao said the ‘Warning Three’ is the last warning, a signal of dangerous level in which breaches to the river bunds are expected to report. “Everything is set to identify and plug the breaches if, any,” he added.

In Yanam, the officials alerted people living in the low-lying areas.