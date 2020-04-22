Massive disinfectant sprayers flagged off in Tirupati

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has deployed advanced chlorinating equipment for sanitising red zones in a short time.

Manufactured by BHEL, the huge trucks equipped with the sprayers can diffuse sodium hypochlorite through eight sprayers at a time, saving several man hours and improving efficiency in the city divisions, officials said. The vehicles were flagged off by MLA B. Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday evening, in the presence of Superintendent of Police A. Ramesh Reddy, at the latter’s office. The MLA later distributed essential commodities offered by Tirupati Hotels and Restaurants Association to ASHA workers, health assistants and other frontline staff.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy and Mr. Ramesh Reddy said festivities and prayers would have to be conducted indoors during the holy month of Ramzan, and asked people not to throng the mosques. In an interactive meeting with Muslim religious leaders, the MLA advised them to explain to the community members the havoc caused by the coronavirus and the importance of social distancing to curtail the same. He recalled that similar steps had been initiated in Srikalahasti, which registered the highest number of cases in the district.