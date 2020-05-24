Andhra Pradesh

Massive COVID-19 testing drive in East Godavari from today

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Sunday directed the authorities of the Government General Hospital at Kakinada to get ready for a massive COVID-19 testing drive from Monday.

Mr. Muralidhar inspected the testing facilities and took stock of the required infrastructure at the government hospital.

Door-to-door survey

“A door-to-door survey will be conducted by health officials and Village Secretariat staff from Monday. The teams will refer suspected persons for testing. We urge people to undergo tests voluntarily,” said Mr. Muralidhar.

A team of health officials would be deployed at the hospital to offer counselling to people and address their queries on precautionary measures.

GGH Superintendent M. Raghavendra Rao and other doctors apprised the Collector of the healthcare services being offered to the patients.

