Massive corruption in power sector dented public exchequer by ₹15,000 crore, alleges BJP leader

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has alleged that massive corruption in the procurement and supply of electricity meters, transformers, aluminium conductors, etc., by the State power utilities caused a dent of nearly ₹15,000 crore to the public exchequer.

Addressing the media at the State party office here on Friday, Mr. Dinakar said the creation and augmentation of infrastructure under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (launched by Government of India to improve the quality and reliability of power supply) was also fraught with major irregularities.

Contracts were blatantly awarded to companies favoured by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his coterie, like Shirdi Sai Electricals, Vikran and Raghava Constructions, he alleged.

Excess payments were made to them by bending rules, and 80% of the payments were made at the time of material supply itself against the norm of 50%. Moreover, large quantities of the said material were not supplied at all, Mr. Dinakar alleged.

He said electricity meters were priced up to three times higher than the price range of ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 apiece. The price of transformers was also inflated.

The new government should inquire into these projects and contracts, and the role of some officers, and take remedial action to save people’s money, he suggested.

