GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Massive corruption in power sector dented public exchequer by ₹15,000 crore, alleges BJP leader

Contracts were blatantly awarded to companies favoured by Jagan Mohan Reddy and his coterie, and excess payments made to them by bending rules, alleges Lanka Dinakar

Published - June 07, 2024 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP State chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.

BJP State chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has alleged that massive corruption in the procurement and supply of electricity meters, transformers, aluminium conductors, etc., by the State power utilities caused a dent of nearly ₹15,000 crore to the public exchequer.

Addressing the media at the State party office here on Friday, Mr. Dinakar said the creation and augmentation of infrastructure under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (launched by Government of India to improve the quality and reliability of power supply) was also fraught with major irregularities.

Contracts were blatantly awarded to companies favoured by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his coterie, like Shirdi Sai Electricals, Vikran and Raghava Constructions, he alleged.

Excess payments were made to them by bending rules, and 80% of the payments were made at the time of material supply itself against the norm of 50%. Moreover, large quantities of the said material were not supplied at all, Mr. Dinakar alleged.

He said electricity meters were priced up to three times higher than the price range of ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 apiece. The price of transformers was also inflated.

The new government should inquire into these projects and contracts, and the role of some officers, and take remedial action to save people’s money, he suggested.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / corruption & bribery / Bharatiya Janata Party / power (infrastructure)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.