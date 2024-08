Mass Varalakshmi Vratham organised atop Indrakeeladri

A mass ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’, a ritual to propitiate Goddess Lakshmi performed during the Telugu month of Sravanam, at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on August 23 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees in good numbers took part in the Varalakshmi Vratham organised in two batches at the temple— Arjitha and free. The Arjitha Varalakshmi Vratam was performed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., while the mass Vratham was performed from 10 a.m. onwards.

Women, who took part in the Arjitha Varalakshmi Vratam paid ₹1,500. They were allowed darshan of the presiding deity after the Vratham through the ₹300 queue line. They were given away kumkum of 150 grams, sesha vastram, a blouse piece, laddu prasadam, poornalu and six bangles.

Devotees who participated in the free Varalakshmi Vratham were given laddu prasadam, kumkum, poornalu and bangles.

On the second Friday of the Sravana maasam, the priests adorned the deity with various flowers and ornaments as Sri Varalakshmi. The temple management organised a special Kumkumarchana rituals on the occasion. Devotees took part in Nitya Arjitha Sevas such as Khadga Mala Archana, Laksha Kumkumarchana, Sri Chakra Navavarna Archana, Chandi Homam and Santhi Kalyanam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.