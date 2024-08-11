ADVERTISEMENT

Mass Vara Lakshmi vratam will be performed at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on August 23, says Executive Officer

Published - August 11, 2024 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘The vratam will be performed in two batches, arjita and free, and devotees have to register their names between August 17 and 21 for taking part in it’

The Hindu Bureau

Pavitrotsavams will be conducted in the Kanaka Durga temple from August 17 to 20, says the Executive Officer | Photo Credit: File photo G.N. Rao

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam will conduct a mass Vara Lakshmi vratam at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on August 23. 

Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao, in a press release on Sunday, said that the temple would conduct the Vara Lakshmi vratam as part of the Sravana masam celebrations. The vratam would be performed in two batches, arjita and free. While arjita Vara Lakshmi vratam would be performed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., the free vratam performed from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. The women interested in taking part in the arjita Vara Lakshmi vratam would have to pay ₹1,500. They would be allowed for darshan of the presiding deity after the vratam from ₹300 queue line. Also, they would be given kumkum of 150 grams, sesha vastra, a blouse piece, big laddu, poornalu-2 and six bangles. For those devotees participating in free Vara Lakshmi vratam, big laddu, kumkum, poornalu and bangles would be given, he said, adding, the devotees have to register their names between August 17 and 21.  

The EO said that pavitrotsavams would be conducted from August 17 to 20. The pavitra mala dharana would be on August 18. In view of pavitrotsavams, all pratyaksha and paroksha arjita sevas would be stopped from August 18 to 20, he added.

