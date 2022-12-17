  1. EPaper
Mass performance of Mahishasura Mardini to set a world record

December 17, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma
Artists collectively performing Mahishasura Mardhini in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Artists collectively performing Mahishasura Mardhini in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

It was a visual feast to watch hundreds of artists collectively performing Mahishasura Mardini at the sprawling grounds of Ghantasala College of Music and Dance at Durgapuram in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The mass participation of the classical dance performance was organised by members of the International Carnatic Musicians and Dancers Association (ICMDA) in an attempt to achieve multiple records through the performance in nine dance forms across the world.

The organisers said more than 7,000 dancers in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Indian States were performing the dance at the same time. Of them, over 500 artists performed at Vijayawada, while the remaining of them performed the dance in online mode in the record event.

They said in addition to Vijayawada, the dance feat was also being performed at Guntur, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vizianagaram, Warangal, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kerala, Bengaluru and Mumbai at the same time.

