Mass migration increases in western parts of Kurnool district

As harvest season picks up pace, mass migration of agriculture labour has begun in Kurnool district. Villages have started to sport an abandoned look as people migrate to neighbouring districts in search of work.

While the district was blessed with copious amounts of rain previous year, it was mostly concentrated in the eastern parts of the district. Whatever rain was received by the western parts of the district, while being more than normal, was not sufficient.

Speaking with The Hindu, Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) activist K. Mohan said that the western parts — Yemmiganur, Pattikonda, Kodumur etc. — have started witnessing mass migration. “About half the people have left the town in my village near Yemmiganur town,” he added.

However, even the insufficient rains seem to have reduced the mass migration marginally as some people are still in their villages. “The people living in areas that have access to irrigation water are still in their villages. They will leave once the final harvesting takes place,” said Mr. Mohan. As the predominant crop in western parts of the district is cotton, and with the cotton season coming to an end soon, migration is expected to pick up the pace. “Only the last plucking of cotton is left, and some people are working on onions as there is a high price now. The season for both the crops will end soon,” the RSV activist added. HRF State president U.G. Srinivasulu said that migration would reduce only if the people have access to irrigation water. He stressed on the importance of irrigation projects for the western parts of the district and said, “just Rajoliband Diversion Scheme (RDS) would make sure that 40,000 acres in the western parts of the district would have sufficient water.”

Insufficient rains

Mr. Srinivasulu added that the government must allocate ₹1,700 crore for the construction of RDS.

“The canals would make sure that the lands do not turn into desert,” he said. “Apart from that other projects such as Gundrevula, would also make sure that the farmers have enough water,” he said.