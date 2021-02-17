Andhra Pradesh

Mass ‘aksharabhyasam’ at Saraswati Devi temple

Akharabhyasam rituals being performed at the Kolanubharathi temple in Kothapalli mandal of Kurnool district on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

A mass aksharabhyasam programme (initiation of education to a child) was performed at the Saraswati Devi temple at Kolanubharathi in Kothapalli Mandal, with hundreds of children and their parents taking part in the ritual on the occasion of auspicious Vasanta Panchami on Tuesday.

As per the traditions, Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devastham (Srisailam) Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao presented silk robes to the Goddess at Kolanubharathi and initiated children to . aksharabhyasam. He presented vermillion and turmeric powder and bangles to the deity.

The ritual is usually performed by the maternal uncle, father or paternal uncle in the presence of family members.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2021 8:40:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mass-aksharabhyasam-at-saraswati-devi-temple/article33856533.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY