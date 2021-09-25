Mason held for ‘misbehaving’ with minor

T. Saibaba, a mason, was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a 11-year-old girl in the town. The police took the accused into custody in half an hour, said the Chilakalapudi police.

According to Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Sk. Masum Basha, the accused allegedly tried to sexually assault the girl when she was alone at home. When the girl raised an alarm, he fled from the spot.

Immediately, her mother alerted the police by dialing ‘Disha Helpline 112’. Police swung into action, cordoned the area and took Saibaba into custody. He was produced in court on Friday, the DSP said.

“We responded to the Disha call and arrested the accused, who was moving in the same locality, in a few minutes,” Mr. Basha said. Investigation is on.