Masks, sanitisers distributed to police in Kurnool

Police personnel need to work with determination and keep their inspiration intact in the days to come to tackle the COVID-19 as lockdown will be implemented more stringently, according to Kurnool Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli.

Distributing gloves, goggles, masks, and sanitisers to the police personnel at Kondareddy Buruju on Wednesday in the presence of Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, the SP, while congratulating the staff on their efforts to contain the movement of people and implement lockdown in true spirit, said that in view of the large number of cases getting reported, the lockdown has to be implemented in strict manner so that people do not fall prey to the dreaded virus. The MP thanked philanthropists for coming forward in a big way and donating several items needed by the personnel. He said that a free food distribution camp was being run every afternoon at Kondareddy Buruju.