Masks compulsory at schools, public places in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

22 March 2021 01:53 IST

Officials contemplating only morning sessions for students as COVID cases rise

The COVID-19 task force officials on Sunday instructed the managements of all private and government schools in the district to compulsorily enforce the facemask rule among students, in addition to ensuring that there was no congregation of students on the premises either during assembly or lunch breaks.

A team of task force officials, who conducted a series of inspections at schools, welfare hostels, cinema theatres and shopping malls in Puttur and Nagari municipalities from Friday till Sunday, said that after three teachers of a government school under Nagari limits tested positive, instructions were issued for closure of the school for three days from Monday.

Fines

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chittoor) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that in view of the sudden spike of the cases in the district, the facemask rule had been enforced at all public places from Sunday and the defaulters would be fined heavily.

Advertising

Advertising

Task Force special officer P. Ravi Raju said that mandal educational officers in areas bordering Tamil Nadu were asked to see to it that the COVID-appropriate behaviour was followed strictly in schools, as the neighbouring State is registering high number of cases every day.

“It is the responsibility of teachers and parents to ensure that students are not lax towards the protocols. Teachers have been asked to monitor distribution of midday meals and ensure that physical distancing was not given a go-by. It is also under contemplation to allow only morning session in the schools,” he said.

Vigil at check-posts

The special officer said that officials from various departments, including police, revenue, medical and health, gathered for a meeting and took a decision to mount vigil at the border check-posts to ensure that people entering the district have worn masks.

“The RTC officials also have been sought to discourage passengers from embarking the buses without masks. In case of a passenger not having a mask, the conductor could provide him one. The police officials said that they would impose fine on the defaulters,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.