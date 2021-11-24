Marwari association to distribute artificial limbs to physically challenged

Registrations to be done in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam

Akhil Bharatvarsiya Marwari Sammelan-Visakhapatnam Branch president Chandmal Agarwal on Wednesday said that the association would distribute artificial limbs for physically challenged persons in March, 2022.

Addressing the media here, he said that the registration and medical check-up camp would be organised at Arya Vysya Welfare Association building in Vizianagaram on November 27 and another camp at YSR Municipal Kalyana Mandapam in Srikakulam on November 28. He said that a team of experts and doctors would take measurements from physically challenged persons in those camps. He urged people from all walks of life to inform needy people about the registration process so that the physically challenged people would get the benefit. Interested persons can call the association representative Krishna Gopal Agarwal (94401-92214-Vizianagaram) and S. Ramesh (75696-42555-Srikakulam) for registration and other details.