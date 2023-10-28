ADVERTISEMENT

Martyrs’ Week: medical camp organised for police personnel

October 28, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Anantapur SP K.K.N. Anburajan donating blood after launching a blood donation camp in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said that the act of blood donation reflects the spirit of sacrifices made by the martyred soldiers and police personnel. He donated blood at a blood donation camp organised at the district police office here on Saturday, as part of the Police Martyrs Week.

Later, the SP inaugurated a ‘Mega Medical Camp’ at Sri Kodanda Ramalaya Kalyana Mandapam, where noted physicians and super speciality medical personnel extended their services. Several senior police officials from all over the district underwent several diagnostic tests. A special counter was set up for the media representatives and their family members. Over 300 persons availed of the services at the camp.

As a special gesture, SP Anburajan arranged lunch for over five hundred inmates of old age homes and blind ashrams.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional SPs R. Vijayabhaskar Reddy, G. Ramakrishna, A. Hanumanthu, and senior police officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US