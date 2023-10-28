Martyrs’ Week: medical camp organised for police personnel

October 28, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said that the act of blood donation reflects the spirit of sacrifices made by the martyred soldiers and police personnel. He donated blood at a blood donation camp organised at the district police office here on Saturday, as part of the Police Martyrs Week.

Later, the SP inaugurated a ‘Mega Medical Camp’ at Sri Kodanda Ramalaya Kalyana Mandapam, where noted physicians and super speciality medical personnel extended their services. Several senior police officials from all over the district underwent several diagnostic tests. A special counter was set up for the media representatives and their family members. Over 300 persons availed of the services at the camp.

As a special gesture, SP Anburajan arranged lunch for over five hundred inmates of old age homes and blind ashrams.

Additional SPs R. Vijayabhaskar Reddy, G. Ramakrishna, A. Hanumanthu, and senior police officials were present.

