HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Martyrs’ Week: medical camp organised for police personnel

October 28, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Anantapur SP K.K.N. Anburajan donating blood after launching a blood donation camp in Anantapur on Saturday.

Anantapur SP K.K.N. Anburajan donating blood after launching a blood donation camp in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said that the act of blood donation reflects the spirit of sacrifices made by the martyred soldiers and police personnel. He donated blood at a blood donation camp organised at the district police office here on Saturday, as part of the Police Martyrs Week.

Later, the SP inaugurated a ‘Mega Medical Camp’ at Sri Kodanda Ramalaya Kalyana Mandapam, where noted physicians and super speciality medical personnel extended their services. Several senior police officials from all over the district underwent several diagnostic tests. A special counter was set up for the media representatives and their family members. Over 300 persons availed of the services at the camp.

As a special gesture, SP Anburajan arranged lunch for over five hundred inmates of old age homes and blind ashrams.

Additional SPs R. Vijayabhaskar Reddy, G. Ramakrishna, A. Hanumanthu, and senior police officials were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.