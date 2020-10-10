Martha Farrell Award for U.P. activist, REDS

Uttar Pradesh-based activist Mamta Singh and Andhra Pradesh-based Rural and Environment Development Society (REDS) won the fourth annual Martha Farrell Award.

The Martha Farrell Foundation and Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA) with support from Anantapur-based Rural Development Trust (RDT) presented the awards during a virtual ceremony on Saturday.

Ms. Mamta Singh won the award in the individual category, for her work of empowering survivors of gender-based violence across Unnao, Hardoi and Sitapur while the award for the organisation category was bagged by REDS for their work in championing the women agricultural workers’ rights.

The winners were felicitated in their hometowns with Ms. Mamta being awarded by Sahbhagi Shikshan Kendra (Lucknow) Director Ashok Singh and REDS by RDT executive director Anne Ferrer. The awardees were chosen from among 149 nominations in both categories from 20 States.

The winners of two newly introduced special jury awards were Mumbai-based Vaishali Jethava in the individual category and Ranchi-based NGO Association for Social and Human Awareness (ASHA) in the institutional category, according to jury member Feisal Alkazi.