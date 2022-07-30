Andhra Pradesh

Marripadu SI, ASI, two constables suspended in suicide case in Nellore district

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy directed Nellore SP Ch. Vijaya Rao to suspend the staff of Marripadu police station who were allegedly responsible for the suicide of a handicapped person, Tirupati.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Mr. Vijaya Rao said Marripadu SI T. Venkata Ramana, ASI T. Jayaraju and constables V. Santosh and Sk. Chand Basha brought the victim to the police station repeatedly from July 16 to 23 in connection with a theft case.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Farmers of Chunchunuru village in Marripadu mandal alleged that some unidentified persons stole barbed wire erected around the fields. Suspecting that Tirupati might have committed the theft, police took Tirupati, who was working as watchman at the fields, into custody and reportedly thrashed him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fearing more police action Tirupati reportedly consumed poison and died. Following the directions of the DGP the SI, ASI and two constables were suspended, the SP said.

Those in distress or suffering with suicidal tendencies may seek help by dialing the helpline number 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
suicide
death
police
Read more...