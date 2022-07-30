Marripadu SI, ASI, two constables suspended in suicide case in Nellore district

Rajulapudi Srinivas July 30, 2022 14:27 IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas July 30, 2022 14:27 IST

The SI and his staff brought Tirupati to police station in a theft case, said SP Vijaya Rao

The SI and his staff brought Tirupati to police station in a theft case, said SP Vijaya Rao

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy directed Nellore SP Ch. Vijaya Rao to suspend the staff of Marripadu police station who were allegedly responsible for the suicide of a handicapped person, Tirupati. Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Mr. Vijaya Rao said Marripadu SI T. Venkata Ramana, ASI T. Jayaraju and constables V. Santosh and Sk. Chand Basha brought the victim to the police station repeatedly from July 16 to 23 in connection with a theft case. Farmers of Chunchunuru village in Marripadu mandal alleged that some unidentified persons stole barbed wire erected around the fields. Suspecting that Tirupati might have committed the theft, police took Tirupati, who was working as watchman at the fields, into custody and reportedly thrashed him. Fearing more police action Tirupati reportedly consumed poison and died. Following the directions of the DGP the SI, ASI and two constables were suspended, the SP said. Those in distress or suffering with suicidal tendencies may seek help by dialing the helpline number 100.



Our code of editorial values