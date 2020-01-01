Andhra Pradesh

Married woman allegedly raped by relative near Madanapalle

A young married woman was allegedly raped by a close relative, while two of his associates assisted him in the crime by keeping guard at a forest location near Pittavandlapallle village of Nimmanapalle mandal, 20 km from Madanapalle. The episode, which took place on December 30 last came to light on Wednesday.

Tricked and trapped

According to Circle Inspector (Madanapalle rural) Ashok Kumar, the victim (23) was trapped by her relative, a farm worker, Mahesh (25) on the pretext of taking her to her parents’ house at nearby village, saying that they asked him to bring her to them. On Dec 30 evening, the accused picked up the woman on a bike and took her to an isolated spot. Two of his associates, Shiva (20) and a minor (17) had reportedly assisted Mahesh to drag the victim to the spot of offence.

Mr. Ashok Kumar said the victim, who reached home at night in a dazed state reported the matter to the family members and a complaint was lodged on Tuesday night. Following this, the accused and his friends were taken into custody. The woman was sent to area hospital for medical examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

