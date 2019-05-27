Marriages become happier as temple bears food expenses

Many families in Vizianagaram are happily performing marriages without thinking of the financial burden incurred by food expenses during the ceremonies, thanks to the ‘Kalyanamastu’ scheme being implemented by Sri Panchamukha Anjayaneya Swamy temple.

Varieties of dishes sufficient are being prepared on the temple premises and supplied to the marriage venues and the food is sufficient for around 300 guests.

This marriage season, many families are relying on the ‘Annadanam Trust’ of the temple.

Voluntary supply

Temple secretary Pentapati Kamaraju and Annadanam Trust Board heads P. Vijayarama Raju and E.R. Somayajulu and others oversee the effective implementation of the scheme.

“Many families incur a huge financial burden owing to food expenses as a major portion of the expenditure is spent on food. The ‘Kalyanamastu’ scheme has proved to be a boon for many families, especially those from the poor financial background,” Mr. Kama Raju explains.

According to ‘Annadanam Trust’ member D.S.P. Lingam, all traders in PW Market and others supply essential goods and vegetables for the scheme on a voluntary basis and ‘Annadanam’ continues daily at the temple.

“Apart from marriage venues, food prepared at the temple is also being supplied to patients and their attendants at Pushpagiri Eye Hospital. Food packets are sent to Prema Samjam, Oldage homes and orphanages too on a daily basis,” Mr. Lingam says.

Annadanam scheme

TDP leader Kandi Murali Naidu who supports the ‘Annadanam’ scheme in a big way on auspicious occasions says that serving food to the needy begets satisfaction.

“Our family members and relatives actively participate in charitable activities,” he added.

Meanwhile, the officials of the temple located near the NCS Theatre is gearing up for ‘Annadam’ programme from Monday to Wednesday as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.