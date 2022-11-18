Marri Shashidhar meets Shah, likely to join BJP

November 18, 2022 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - hyderabad

Vasudeva Murthy S 2553

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening and he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  4. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested
  5. National Conference to see a churn as Farooq Abdullah may step down

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said Mr. Reddy would join the party in the presence of BJP national president J.P. Nadda very soon after consulting his supporters.

Mr. Reddy has not been very active in the Congress in the last two years. He lost in the 2014 elections to the TDP candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav, but was denied a ticket in the 2018 elections from Sanath Nagar as it was allotted to the TDP as a part of the alliance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US