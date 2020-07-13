Marri Rajasekhar tipped for MLC post

GUNTUR

13 July 2020 23:26 IST

The YSCRP leader to be nominated in Governor’s quota

Veteran YSRCP leader and former district unit president Marri Rajasekhar has been tipped to be nominated as an MLC and filled from the Governor’s quota. Mr. Rajasekhar is a two-time MLA from Chilakaluripeta and led the party in the district for 10 years.

The name of Mr. Rajasekhar as a candidate for a member of the Upper House has been doing rounds for an year and finally, the party has taken a call to give him an opportunity.

Advertising

Advertising

At present the district has two MLCs from the party — Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad.

With Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao being elected to the Rajya Sabha, it is likely that Mr. Rajasekhar would be given a Cabinet berth.

Member of Parliament Lavu Krishnadevarayulu backed the candidature of Mr. Rajasekhar and ensured that the senior leader was given his due. It would also be a fulfilment of a promise made by party chief Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his election campaign.

Strong leader

Mr. Rajasekhar is a veteran leader and son-in-law of Somepalli Sambaiah, former Congress leader, and had a strong base in Chilakaluripeta. The elevation of Mr. Rajasekhar could also change the political equation in the sensitive constituency. Vidadala Rajani, a BC woman leader, has emerged in her own right as a leader but in doing so, has done some polarisation in the constituency. The elevation of Mr. Rajasekhar could set the balance right.