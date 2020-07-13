Marri Rajasekhar tipped for MLC post

Veteran YSRCP leader and former district unit president Marri Rajasekhar has been tipped to be nominated as an MLC and filled from the Governor’s quota. Mr. Rajasekhar is a two-time MLA from Chilakaluripeta and led the party in the district for 10 years.
The name of Mr. Rajasekhar as a candidate for a member of the Upper House has been doing rounds for an year and finally, the party has taken a call to give him an opportunity.
At present the district has two MLCs from the party — Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad.
With Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao being elected to the Rajya Sabha, it is likely that Mr. Rajasekhar would be given a Cabinet berth.
Member of Parliament Lavu Krishnadevarayulu backed the candidature of Mr. Rajasekhar and ensured that the senior leader was given his due. It would also be a fulfilment of a promise made by party chief Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his election campaign.
Strong leader
Mr. Rajasekhar is a veteran leader and son-in-law of Somepalli Sambaiah, former Congress leader, and had a strong base in Chilakaluripeta. The elevation of Mr. Rajasekhar could also change the political equation in the sensitive constituency. Vidadala Rajani, a BC woman leader, has emerged in her own right as a leader but in doing so, has done some polarisation in the constituency. The elevation of Mr. Rajasekhar could set the balance right.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath