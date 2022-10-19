Markfed to take up distribution of nutritious food to anganwadis in Andhra Pradesh from December

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after distributing mobile phones to be used for monitoring the anganwadis, at a review meeting on the Women Development & Child Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) pertaining to women and child welfare by providing nutritious food to lactating mothers and children, and basic infrastructure at all the anganwadis.

In a significant step, the Markfed will take up distribution of nutritious food to the anganwadis from December.

In a review meeting on Women Development & Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department at his camp office on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government’s endeavour had been to make the State No.1 in the country in women and child welfare, and the officials should leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal.

‘Ensure quality’

With the department’s budget reaching ₹1,900 crore from ₹500 crore, there was a necessity to ensure that the eggs and milk supplied to the anganwadis were of high quality, and their quantity did not vary from specifications.

Proper steps should be taken to run the curriculum in English medium to children from the very beginning through foundation schools and satellite foundation schools established under the Nadu-Nedu programme, he ordered.

The Chief Minister said the government had paid as much attention to women and child welfare as it did to education, health and agriculture sectors, and that regular supervision and monitoring of the anganwadis would ensure their efficient running.

He told the officials to provide the best infrastructure in the anganwadis by coordinating with the Education Department.

Sending out a message that the government was expecting results from November or December, the Chief Minister suggested that welfare assistants in the village secretariats, accredited social health activists, and village clinics should take the initiative to ensure that proper medicare and nutritious food was provided to the children.

Referring to the legal obstacles being faced by the government in the recruitment of supervisors for anganwadis, he directed the department to complete the recruitment by December by overcoming all problems.

Monitoring should be done efficiently by supervisors through geotagging and creating necessary apps. For this, the government would distribute nearly 57,000 mobile phones to all the anganwadis and supervisors.

Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Ushasri Charan, Principal Secretary M. Ravi Chandra, Secretary (finance) K.V.V. Satyanarayana, A.P. Dairy Development and Cooperative Federation Managing Director Babu A., and Markfed Managing Director P.S. Pradyumna were present.