Markfed to intervene in more auction platforms

Tobacco farmers in the traditional tobacco growing areas in Prakasam district on Wednesday thanked senior YSR Congress Party leader Y.V. Subba Reddy for using his good offices with Markfed to extend market intervention operations to Vellampalli and Tangutur auction platforms.

A delegation of farmer representatives led by former Tobacco Board member Ch. Ranga Rao impressed upon Mr. Subba Reddy, former MP from Ongole and now TTD Chairman, that Markfed’s presence was needed in all the auction platforms in the Southern Light Soil (SLS) and Southern Black Soil (SBS) regions for the farmers to make the best use of the market intervention activity at a time when the prices for various grades of FCV tobacco were declining.

At Mr. Subba Reddy’s behest, Markfed Commissioner P.S. Pradyumna assured them that the marketing federation would enter the market in the uncovered SBS and SLS auction platforms from Thursday, said farmer leaders Abhuri Seshagiri Rao and K.V. Ramana Reddy. Markfed intervened in the market in Ongole II and Kandukur in the first phase last week and extended it to Ongole I and Podili auction platforms subsequently.