Markfed to buy maize from Nov. 25

The A.P. State Cooperative Market Federation (Markfed) will open maize purchasing centres in Krishna district on November 25. In a release on Wednesday, Markfed district manager Ch. Srinivasa Rao said a Minimum Support Price of ₹1,760 per quintal would be offered at the centres to be opened at Chatrai, Veerulapadu, Mylavaram, Nandigama, and Kanchikacherla. Farmers should submit the crop sample at the centre and a coupon would be given certifying the grade of the crop.