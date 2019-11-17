Market is on a roll as chilli prices scale new heights

The upswing in the price of famed Guntur red chilli (Gunturu ‘sannalu’) has come as a pleasant surprise for the stakeholders.

‘Teja,’a special variety, is being sold for ₹20,000 per quintal, despite August-December being the low season when chillies are stored in about 100 cold storages in adjoining villages.

The high season is between February and May, when the lanes of Asia’s largest market yard in the city are crammed with trucks and autorickshaws laden with chillies making a beeline for it from all over Andhra Pradesh. During the low season, the premium varieties stacked in cold storages command a high price and those who wait for longer periods, are rewarded.

All premium varieties, including ‘Teja,’ ‘334,’ and Badiga, are commanding an average price in excess of ₹170 per kg. Trade analysts feel that the soaring demand for Guntur chilli is due to a range of factors, including a spurt in demand from China, Bangladesh, Thailand and Sri Lanka, who prefer it for its pungent character.

“After many years, Guntur chilli is getting a record remunerative price. During the period between 2014-2018, the price was low as there was excess production in other countries. But this time, they are unable to meet the demand,’’ said Kothuri Sudhakar, an exporter.

Enviable position

The soaring prices are attracting farmers from neighbouring districts and exporters too have been evincing interest in buying chilli from Guntur. The arrivals have been in the region of 65 lakh quintals till date in this season, compared with 60 lakh lakh quintals in 2018-19.

India is among the leading producers of chilli in the world along with China, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Andhra Pradesh accounts for more than 65 % of production in the country. Of the 11 lakh tonnes produced in the country, 6.7 lakh tonnes is produced in A.P. alone.